Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.59

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 6072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.
Nemus Bioscience Trading Down 9.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.
About Nemus Bioscience
Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
