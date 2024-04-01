Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $811.25 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $811.25 million and $39.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,515.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $634.79 or 0.00926486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00141618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00046471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00051300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00177752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,550,244,088 coins and its circulating supply is 43,869,883,097 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

