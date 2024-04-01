Newton One Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $189.81. 2,363,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,129. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average of $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

