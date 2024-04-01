Newton One Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.92. 210,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

