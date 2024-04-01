Newton One Investments LLC Buys 5,745 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

