Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Pearson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $13.02. 263,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,236. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Get Pearson alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.