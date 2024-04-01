PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 345.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,070. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

