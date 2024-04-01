PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. 358,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

