PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 256.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $252.31. The stock had a trading volume of 999,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,599. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.15 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

