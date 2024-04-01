PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $704.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00141618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

