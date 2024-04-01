Private Ocean LLC Buys 979 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $226.63. 769,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

