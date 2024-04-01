Private Ocean LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,450 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,562,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,079,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 98,916 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.49. 774,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

