Private Ocean LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 49,015.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 513,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

