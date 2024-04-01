Private Ocean LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 4,061,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,877. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

