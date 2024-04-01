Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,018. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

