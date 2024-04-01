Private Ocean LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,608. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

