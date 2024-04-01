Private Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

