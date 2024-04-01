Private Ocean LLC Purchases 3,605 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 196.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. 1,818,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.