Private Ocean LLC Purchases 611,730 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $48,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 265,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

