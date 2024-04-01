Private Ocean LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,813. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.83.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

