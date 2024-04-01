Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,302 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.83% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after buying an additional 1,321,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,826,000 after purchasing an additional 462,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 341,678 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 428,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.56.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

