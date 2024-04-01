Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,719,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 212,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,633. The company has a market capitalization of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

