Private Ocean LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.34. 558,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,259. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.75 and a 200-day moving average of $257.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

