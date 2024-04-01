Private Ocean LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

