Private Ocean LLC Sells 24,107 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

