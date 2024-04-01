Private Ocean LLC Sells 440 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.22. 2,293,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.95.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.