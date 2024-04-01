Private Ocean LLC Sells 589 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS ICF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,449 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

