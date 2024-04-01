Private Ocean LLC Sells 658 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,029,000 after buying an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after buying an additional 1,291,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after buying an additional 969,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 838,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,684. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

