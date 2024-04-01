Private Ocean LLC Sells 8,286 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

