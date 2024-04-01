Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 29th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. 686,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

