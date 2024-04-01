Safe Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00108721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00016811 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

