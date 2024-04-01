Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $70,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after buying an additional 1,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.18. 2,917,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.43. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

