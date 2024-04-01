ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stake Trimmed by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 4.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 2.39% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $86,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 123.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,762. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

