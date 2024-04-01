Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Drops By 7.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 29th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,208 shares of company stock valued at $509,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,721,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 470,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,895. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $810.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.