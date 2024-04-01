Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Increases By 9.6%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. 172,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

