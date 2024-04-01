Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Declines By 5.6%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,548. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

