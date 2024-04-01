Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Drops By 13.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

