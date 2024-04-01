Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declines By 20.6%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 9,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,215. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

