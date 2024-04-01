Short Interest in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Decreases By 20.6%

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

NYSE:SRFM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Surf Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Surf Air Mobility by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Surf Air Mobility

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.