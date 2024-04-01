SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $86.67. 211,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,845. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

