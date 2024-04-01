Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 783,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,363,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLI

Standard Lithium Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.