State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.30. 2,419,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

