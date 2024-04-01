Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Down 3.3%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99. 33,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 40,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $259.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

About Sterling Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,113 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 154,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

