Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Down 3.3%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99. 33,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 40,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $259.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.56.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
