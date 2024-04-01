Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (ACU, FBNC, GALT, MLP, PSO, SA, SNFCA, SOL, TAYD, TDG)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 1st:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

