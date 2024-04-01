Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (ACU, FBNC, GALT, MLP, PSO, SA, SNFCA, SOL, TAYD, TDG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 1st:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Acme United Co alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.