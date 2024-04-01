Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 29th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Suzano Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,982. Suzano has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
