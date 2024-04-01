Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 29th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,982. Suzano has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suzano Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Suzano by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Suzano by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 725,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 457,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Suzano by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

