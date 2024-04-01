Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

