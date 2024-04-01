The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 182.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Shares of BA traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,923. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

