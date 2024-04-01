tomiNet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.14 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and $24.14 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 136,365,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,075,863 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 136,365,193.5182553 with 109,075,863.8328843 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.81252283 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $18,793,279.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

