Toncoin One Day Volume Hits $251.51 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.45 billion and approximately $251.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00007661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,762.72 or 1.00082700 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00139382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,847,978 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,793,827.326228 with 3,470,375,422.229696 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.31050979 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $178,433,851.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

