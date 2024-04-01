Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Top Ships Price Performance

TOPS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.49. 37,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

